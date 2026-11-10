BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Boston vs. Philadelphia

Use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to claim up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets on a $1,500 first bet. The code is required, and the offer is live as of Nov. 10. New users can place that first bet on Boston vs. Philadelphia, one of the top sportsbook promos available.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Boston vs. Philadelphia

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 is required to unlock this welcome offer. Without it, new users cannot claim the Bonus Bets. I tested the offer myself, wagering the full $1,500 qualifying amount and receiving $1,500 in Bonus Bets after the wager lost.

Boston vs. Philadelphia tips off tonight at 8 PM ET on NBC, and it works as a target for your qualifying first bet. You can also use this BetMGM promo code on any other sport or betting market.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

New users must be at least 21 and located in an eligible state.

Use the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SI1500 during registration.

Deposit at least $10 and place your first real-money bet.

If your first bet loses, you receive your stake back, up to $1,500, in Bonus Bets.

A wager of more than $50 earns five Bonus Bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager. A wager of less than $50 earns one Bonus Bet.

Bonus Bets expire after seven days.

The Bonus Bets carry a 1x playthrough requirement.

Only the winnings from a Bonus Bet wager are returned, not the Bonus Bet itself.

You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim the offer.

Anyone on a self-exclusion list for gambling cannot use BetMGM.

Here is how it plays out with a $1,500 first bet on Boston vs. Philadelphia. If your bet loses, you receive five $300 Bonus Bets, adding up to $1,500. If your bet wins, you collect the winnings from your wager as usual, and the Bonus Bets are not awarded.

Boston vs. Philadelphia odds

The figures below come from a single source in the odds data I reviewed, and the spread, moneyline and total do not all come from the same listing. Check the BetMGM app for the current lines on tonight's game.

Spread: Celtics -3.5 (-114) and 76ers +4 (-105).

Moneyline: 76ers +140.

Total: Over 204.5 (-112).

Odds are subject to change, so confirm the latest numbers on the BetMGM app before placing your bet.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code offer for Boston vs. Philadelphia

Follow these steps to register, claim the welcome offer and place your first bet on tonight's game.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Tap the gold "Sign Up" button and enter your personal information, including the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your qualifying bet of up to $1,500 on Boston vs. Philadelphia.

Want more detail on the sportsbook before you sign up? Read our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM promos for existing users after Boston vs. Philadelphia

The welcome offer is just the start. BetMGM regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for current customers, and they cover a wide range of sports and markets.

To see what is live, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and head to the "Promos" tab. Check it often, since new offers appear throughout the week.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know struggles with problem gambling, use BetMGM's responsible gambling tools or call 1-800-GAMBLER for help.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.