The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 is required, and as of Nov. 18, new users can claim up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets on a first bet. Place that wager on Boston vs. Denver. Check out more sportsbook promos for other offers.

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How the BetMGM bonus code works for Celtics vs. Nuggets

New bettors who sign up with the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 can place a first bet of up to $1,500 on the Celtics vs. Nuggets game. A code is required, and the code is SI1500. If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake in Bonus Bets, up to $1,500.

Here is how it plays out with the game as your target. Say I wager the full $1,500 on the Celtics moneyline and Boston loses in Denver. I would receive $1,500 back in Bonus Bets. If that same bet wins, I keep the winnings and receive no Bonus Bets.

The Bonus Bets arrive in a set number of pieces based on the size of the wager. A qualifying wager over $50 earns five Bonus Bets, each worth 20% of the stake. A wager under $50 earns one Bonus Bet. For example, a losing $1,500 wager returns five $300 Bonus Bets, which add up to $1,500.

Here are the key terms for this BetMGM promo code offer:

The offer is for new users who are at least 21 and located in an eligible state.

Enter the code SI1500 during registration. Without it, you cannot claim this welcome bonus.

Deposit at least $10 and place a real-money first bet of up to $1,500 on any sport or market, including Boston vs. Denver.

Bonus Bets expire seven days after BetMGM issues them.

Bonus Bets carry a 1x playthrough requirement. Withdrawals are available only after you wager them once.

Only the winnings from a Bonus Bet are returned, not the Bonus Bet stake itself.

You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim the offer.

You cannot use BetMGM if you are on any self-exclusion list for gambling.

The BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SI1500 works on any market for the game, from the moneyline to the spread to the total. Choose the bet that fits your style. The Bonus Bets from a losing first wager can then go toward future games.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Boston vs. Denver odds at BetMGM

Here are the current BetMGM odds for the Celtics vs. Nuggets game at 9:30 PM ET:

Moneyline: BOS ~-142, DEN ~+119.

Spread: BOS -2.5.

Total: 222.5.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code offer for Celtics vs. Nuggets

Follow these steps to sign up and bet on Boston vs. Denver:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Tap the gold Sign Up button and enter your personal details to verify your identity. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted. Deposit at least $10 using an option such as a credit card or PayPal. Place your first bet of up to $1,500 on Boston vs. Denver.

Want more details before you sign up? Read the full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook promos for existing users

BetMGM does not stop at the welcome bonus. The sportsbook regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for current customers, and the lineup changes often.

I check the Promos section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app before I place a wager. It shows every active offer in one spot, so you can see what is available for Boston vs. Denver and your next game.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.