BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Chicago vs. Seattle Monday Night Football

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

New bettors can use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets on their first wager. This welcome offer is available through Nov. 2 and applies to the Chicago vs. Seattle matchup. The code is required to activate this promotion, and you'll need to make a qualifying deposit to get started. Check out other sportsbook promos to compare offers before you sign up.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Monday Night Football

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome offer where you receive bonus bets if your first wager loses. Here's how it breaks down:

You must deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify for the promotion.

Place your first real-money bet on any market, including the Chicago vs. Seattle game, for up to $1,500.

If your bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back in bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire after seven days, so use them quickly.

If you wager more than $50, you'll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager.

If you wager less than $50, you'll receive one bonus bet.

For example, if you bet $1,500 on the Bears vs. Seahawks matchup and lose, you'll get five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement before you can withdraw winnings.

You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim this offer.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for the Bears and Seahawks game

Follow these steps to sign up and place your qualifying bet on Chicago vs. Seattle:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Click the gold Sign Up button and enter your personal information, including name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted during registration. Choose your preferred deposit method and deposit at least $10. Place your qualifying bet of up to $1,500 on the Chicago vs. Seattle game or any other market. If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets back to your account within 24 hours.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Additional promotions and boosts available at BetMGM

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions for existing customers with bonus bets, profit boosts, and other special offers. You can find these promotions by opening the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigating to the Promos section. New offers are added frequently, giving you multiple ways to boost your betting value throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.