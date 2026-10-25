BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Chiefs vs. Seahawks

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

New bettors can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets with the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 ahead of the Chiefs vs. Seahawks matchup on Oct. 25. This welcome offer is part of BetMGM's current sportsbook promos available to first-time users. The code is required to unlock this bonus, and you'll need to place a qualifying bet on the game to activate your welcome offer.

How the BetMGM Bonus Code Works for Chiefs vs. Seahawks

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first bet in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. You must deposit at least $10 and place a qualifying wager on any market, including the Chiefs vs. Seahawks game. If your first bet wins, you keep your winnings and the bonus doesn't apply, but if it loses, you'll receive bonus bets equal to your stake.

Here's how the bonus structure works:

If you wager more than $50, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

If you wager less than $50, you receive one bonus bet.

For example, if you place a $1,500 bet on the Chiefs vs. Seahawks and lose, you'll get five $300 bonus bets.

The bonus bets expire after seven days, and you must meet a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any winnings. The offer expires on Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET. You have until then to claim this welcome bonus and place your qualifying bet on the game.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to Claim Your BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Code for the Chiefs vs. Seahawks Game

Follow these steps to sign up with BetMGM and place your qualifying bet on the Chiefs vs. Seahawks matchup:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Click the gold "Sign Up" button and enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, phone number, and last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted during registration. Select your preferred deposit method and deposit at least $10. Place a qualifying wager of up to $1,500 on any market for the Chiefs vs. Seahawks game. If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets equal to your stake within 24 hours.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Additional Promotions Available at BetMGM

BetMGM regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers beyond the welcome bonus. You can find ongoing bonuses, boosts, and special promotions by visiting the "Promos" section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These promotions change frequently and may include odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and other betting incentives tied to upcoming games and events.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.