BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for College Football Week 10

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets on your first bet for College Football Week 10 on Saturday, Nov. 7. This welcome offer is part of BetMGM's current sportsbook promos available to new users. The code is required to activate your bonus.

How the BetMGM Bonus Code Works for College Football Week 10

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome bonus that returns your entire first bet in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. You'll need to deposit at least $10 and place a qualifying wager on any sport or betting market, including the matchups happening Saturday, Nov. 7. If your first bet wins, you keep your winnings and don't receive bonus bets.

Here's how the bonus structure works. If you wager more than $50, BetMGM awards five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you place a $1,500 first bet on a College Football Week 10 game and lose, you'll receive five $300 bonus credits. If you wager less than $50, you'll receive one bonus bet equal to your stake. Bonus bets expire after seven days, so use them quickly on upcoming games.

The key terms and conditions include:

Deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify.

Place a qualifying wager up to $1,500 on any sport or betting market.

If your first bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets equal to your stake.

Bonus bets carry a 1x playthrough requirement before you can withdraw winnings.

You must claim this offer by Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Only the winnings from bonus bets are returned upon withdrawal, not the bonus bets themselves.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to Claim Your BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Code for Week 10

Follow these steps to sign up and place your qualifying bet on College Football Week 10:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Click the Sign Up button and enter your personal information, including name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted during registration. Select your preferred deposit method and deposit at least $10. Place a qualifying wager up to $1,500 on any College Football Week 10 matchup or other sport. If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets equal to your stake within 24 hours. Wager your bonus bets once before requesting a withdrawal.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Additional Promotions and Bonuses at BetMGM

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions and offers for existing customers beyond the welcome bonus. You can find ongoing bonuses, boosts, and special offers by navigating to the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These promotions change frequently and may include odds boosts on specific games, parlay bonuses, and other betting incentives. Check back regularly to maximize your betting value throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.