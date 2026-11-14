BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for College Football Week 11

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 is required for new users to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets on a first bet. Place that wager on College Football Week 11 and you get bonus bets back if it loses. These are some of the best sportsbook promos available as of Saturday, Nov. 14.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for College Football Week 11

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks the "Exclusive Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets" welcome offer for new customers. A code is required, and you must enter SI1500 during sign-up. If you skip it, you cannot claim this welcome bonus or any future BetMGM new-user promo.

You can target any College Football Week 11 game with your first wager, such as Duke at Miami, Wake Forest at SMU, or Northwestern at Ohio State. I like to pick one game and one market before I deposit, so I know exactly where my stake is going.

Here is what happens when you win or lose your first bet on a Week 11 game:

If your bet wins: You collect your winnings in cash, and no bonus bets are awarded.

If your bet loses: BetMGM returns your stake, up to $1,500, in bonus bets.

Say I place a $1,500 first bet on Northwestern at Ohio State and it loses. I would receive five bonus bets worth $300 each, adding up to $1,500. In my own test of this offer, I wagered the full $1,500 qualifying amount and received $1,500 in bonus bets after the wager lost.

Here are the key terms of the BetMGM promo code offer:

The offer is only for new users who are at least 21 and located in an eligible state.

You must sign up through the BetMGM Sportsbook app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play Store.

A minimum $10 deposit is required, and you must place a real-money first bet.

The qualifying wager can be up to $1,500 on any sport or betting market.

If you wager more than $50, BetMGM awards five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager.

If you wager less than $50, you receive one bonus bet.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are awarded.

Bonus bets carry a 1x playthrough requirement, and only the winnings from those wagers are returned, not the bonus bets themselves.

You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim the offer.

You cannot use BetMGM if you are on any self-exclusion list for gambling.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

BetMGM odds for College Football Week 11 matchups



Duke @ Miami (12:00 PM ET):

Moneyline: Duke ~+425, Miami ~-486.

Spread: Miami ~-14.

Total: ~54.5.

Wake Forest @ SMU (12:00 PM ET):

Moneyline: Wake Forest ~-115, SMU ~+113.

Spread: Wake Forest ~-2.

Total: ~61.5.

Northwestern @ Ohio State (12:00 PM ET):

Moneyline: Northwestern ~+292, Ohio State ~-292.

Spread: Ohio State ~-9.5.

Total: ~48.5.



How to claim the BetMGM promo code for College Football Week 11

Follow these steps to claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code offer and bet on a College Football Week 11 game:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Tap the gold "Sign Up" button and enter your name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the bonus code for BetMGM, SI1500, when prompted. Deposit at least $10 using a credit card, PayPal, or another available method. Find your College Football Week 11 game and place a first wager of up to $1,500. Wait for your bet to settle and receive any bonus bets within seven days of the award.

Want a closer look at the sportsbook before you sign up? Read our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM promos for existing users beyond College Football Week 11

The welcome offer is only the opening play. BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for current customers, so there is often something new to use on college football Saturdays.

To find them, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and head to the "Promos" tab. I check it before every slate, since offers change often and some are tied to specific games.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to participate. Terms and conditions apply.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.