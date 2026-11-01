BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Eagles vs. Commanders Sunday Night Football

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Looking to bet on Eagles vs. Commanders this Sunday? Use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets on your first wager. This welcome offer is available now through Nov. 1, and it's one of the best sportsbook promos for new bettors. The code is required to activate your bonus.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Sunday's matchup

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome offer that gives you bonus bets back if your first wager loses. Here's how it works: deposit at least $10, place your first real-money bet of up to $1,500 on the Eagles vs. Commanders game, and if that bet doesn't win, you'll receive your entire stake back as bonus bets.

The bonus bets are distributed based on your wager amount. If you bet more than $50, you'll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you wagered $1,500 on the Eagles vs. Commanders matchup and lost, you'd get five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500. If you wagered less than $50, you'll receive one bonus bet instead.

Here are the key terms you should know:

You must be at least 21 years old and located in an eligible state to claim this offer.

Bonus bets expire after seven days, so use them quickly.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement.

You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim the offer.

The code SI1500 is required at sign-up to activate your welcome bonus.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bonus for Eagles vs. Commanders

Follow these steps to sign up with BetMGM and place your qualifying bet on Sunday's game:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Tap the gold Sign Up button and enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the bonus code SI1500 when prompted during registration. Select your preferred deposit method and deposit at least $10. Place your first real-money bet of up to $1,500 on the Eagles vs. Commanders game. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets within 24 hours.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our BetMGM review .

Additional promotions and bonuses at BetMGM

BetMGM regularly rolls out new bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. You can find these ongoing promotions by navigating to the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss out on valuable betting opportunities and enhanced odds on upcoming games.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.