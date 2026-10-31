BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Miami vs. North Carolina

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

New bettors can use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets on their first wager. This welcome offer is available through Oct. 31, making it the perfect time to join BetMGM and place a qualifying bet on Miami vs. North Carolina. The code is required to unlock this promotion, and you'll need to be a first-time user in an eligible state. Check out all available sportsbook promos to compare your options.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Miami vs. North Carolina

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome offer that rewards new players with bonus bets if their first wager doesn't land. Here's how it works: deposit at least $10, place a qualifying bet of up to $1,500 on the Miami vs. North Carolina matchup, and if that bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back as bonus bets.

Your bonus bets will be split into five separate $300 credits if you wagered the full $1,500, or you'll receive one bonus bet if your wager was under $50. For example, if you placed a $1,500 bet on Miami vs. North Carolina and it didn't win, you'd get five $300 bonus bets to use on any sport or market. These bonus bets expire after seven days, so use them quickly.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

Deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify for the promotion.

Place a qualifying wager of up to $1,500 on any sport or betting market.

If your first bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets equal to your stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement.

You must be at least 21 years old and located in an eligible state.

You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim this offer.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to sign up and claim your bonus for the Miami vs. North Carolina game

Follow these steps to register with BetMGM and claim your welcome bonus for betting on Miami vs. North Carolina:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Click the gold "Sign Up" button and enter your personal information, including name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the bonus code SI1500 when prompted during registration. Choose your preferred deposit method and deposit at least $10. Place your qualifying bet of up to $1,500 on Miami vs. North Carolina or any other sport. If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets equal to your stake within 24 hours.

For more details about the sportsbook, check out our BetMGM review .

Other BetMGM promotions for existing customers

BetMGM regularly offers bonuses and boosts for players who already have an account. You can find these ongoing promotions by navigating to the "Promos" tab on the BetMGM Sportsbook app, where you'll discover daily odds boosts, parlay promotions, and other special offers. These promotions change frequently, so check back often to maximize your betting value.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

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