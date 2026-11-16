BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Monday Night Football and NBA

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 is required to claim up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets as of Monday, Nov. 16. New users can bet on Monday Night Football or the NBA slate, and a first-bet loss returns your stake in Bonus Bets. Browse more sportsbook promos for other offers.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for Monday Night Football and NBA

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 is required to unlock this welcome offer. I used it to place my first bet on the Chargers at Ravens game on Monday Night Football, and the process was simple. You can also use the BetMGM promo code on any NBA game from the eight-game slate, or on any other sport or betting market.

Here is how the offer works. You place a qualifying first bet of up to $1,500. If that bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake in Bonus Bets, up to $1,500.

Say you wager $1,500 on the Chargers at Ravens game. If your bet loses, you receive five Bonus Bets worth $300 each, which adds up to $1,500. If your bet wins, you collect your winnings in cash as usual, and no Bonus Bets are issued.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

A promo code is required. Enter SI1500 during registration.

You must be a new user and at least 21 years old.

You must deposit at least $10 and place a real-money first bet.

Wagers of more than $50 return five Bonus Bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager. Wagers of less than $50 return one Bonus Bet.

Bonus Bets expire seven days after BetMGM issues them.

Bonus Bets carry a 1x playthrough requirement. Only the winnings from a Bonus Bet wager are returned, not the Bonus Bet itself.

You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim the offer.

Players on any self-exclusion list cannot use BetMGM.

Anyone struggling with problem gambling can use BetMGM's responsible gambling features for assistance. The Bonus Bets can be spread across the Monday Night Football matchup, NBA games, or any other market you choose.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Current BetMGM odds for Monday Night Football and NBA

Here are the current BetMGM odds for Monday's featured matchups:

Magic @ Celtics (7:00 PM ET): Moneyline ORL ~+285 / BOS ~-285.

Chargers @ Ravens (8:15 PM ET): Moneyline LAC +180 / BAL -220. Spread BAL -4.5. Total 38.5.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code offer for Monday Night Football and NBA

Follow these steps to claim your Bonus Bets and bet on Monday's games.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Tap the gold "Sign Up" button and enter your personal information, including the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SI1500 when prompted. Deposit at least $10 using a credit card, PayPal, or another available method. Place your qualifying bet of up to $1,500 on Monday Night Football or an NBA game.

Want more details before you sign up? Read our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook promos for existing users

BetMGM keeps the offers coming after the welcome bonus is gone. Existing customers can find odds boosts, bonus bet opportunities, and other limited-time deals throughout the week.

To see what is live, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and tap the "Promos" section. Check it often, since new offers appear around major games and popular betting markets.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.