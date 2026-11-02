BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Monday Night Football and NBA Games

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Monday, Nov. 2 brings a packed slate of sports action, and I have a way to maximize your betting experience. Use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets on your first wager. This offer applies to new users and covers all the day's matchups, including Monday Night Football and a full 15-game NBA schedule. Check out other available sportsbook promos to compare your options.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Monday's games

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first bet in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. Here's how the offer breaks down:

You must deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify.

Place a qualifying wager of up to $1,500 on any Monday Night Football or NBA game.

If your bet loses, you receive your full stake back as bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

If you wager more than $50, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

If you wager less than $50, you receive one bonus bet.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement.

For example, if you place a $1,500 bet on Monday Night Football and lose, you receive five $300 bonus bets. If you place a $40 bet on an NBA game and lose, you receive one $40 bonus bet. You must be at least 21 years old and located in an eligible state to claim this offer. The code SI1500 is required at signup, and you have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim the offer.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Claiming your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Monday's action

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on Monday Night Football or the NBA games:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Click the gold Sign Up button and enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted. Select your preferred deposit method and deposit at least $10. Place a qualifying wager of up to $1,500 on any Monday Night Football or NBA game. If your bet loses, you receive your entire stake back as bonus bets. Wager your bonus bets once before requesting a withdrawal.

For more details, read our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM promotions for existing users

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for returning customers throughout the year. You can find these ongoing promotions by navigating to the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers vary by sport and betting type, so check back frequently to maximize your betting value on future events.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.