The BetMGM bonus code is SI1500, and a code is required to claim this offer. New users can get up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets on a first bet, including NBA games and Thursday Night Football. Check our other sportsbook promos as of Nov. 19.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for NBA games and Thursday Night Football

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks the "Exclusive Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets" welcome offer, and a code is required. You can place your qualifying first bet on any of Thursday's four NBA games or on Thursday Night Football. The Knicks at Timberwolves game at 8:00 PM ET is one popular target for that first wager.

I tested this offer myself. I wagered the full $1,500 qualifying amount, and after the wager lost, I received $1,500 in Bonus Bets. That is how the offer is built, since a losing first bet returns your stake in Bonus Bets, up to $1,500.

Here is what happens with a $1,500 first bet on the Knicks at Timberwolves game:

If your bet wins, you collect your winnings in cash, and no Bonus Bets are awarded.

If your bet loses, you receive your full $1,500 stake back in Bonus Bets.

A loss on a wager of more than $50 returns five Bonus Bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager. A $1,500 loss returns five $300 Bonus Bets.

A loss on a wager of less than $50 returns one Bonus Bet.

Keep these terms and conditions in mind before you place your wager:

You must be a new BetMGM user and at least 21 years old.

You must be located in an eligible state, and you must sign up through the BetMGM Sportsbook app.

You must deposit at least $10 and place a real-money first bet.

Bonus Bets expire seven days after they are issued.

Bonus Bets carry a 1x playthrough requirement before you can withdraw winnings. Only the winnings from the wager return to you, not the Bonus Bets themselves.

You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim the offer.

You cannot use BetMGM if you are on any self-exclusion list for gambling.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Current BetMGM odds for NBA games and Thursday Night Football

Here are the current BetMGM odds for the Knicks at Timberwolves game, which tips off at 8:00 PM ET.

Moneyline: New York Knicks -121, Minnesota Timberwolves +103.

Spread: New York Knicks -1.5.

Total: 217.5.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code SI1500 and bet on NBA games and Thursday Night Football

Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer and place your first bet.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Tap the gold "Sign Up" button and enter your personal information, including the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SI1500 when prompted. Deposit at least $10 using a credit card, PayPal, or another available method. Place your qualifying first bet of up to $1,500 on an NBA game or Thursday Night Football. Wager any Bonus Bets once to unlock your winnings for withdrawal.

Want more detail before you sign up? Read our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook promos for existing users

The welcome bonus is only the start. BetMGM regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for existing customers on NBA and NFL action.

To find them, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and tap the "Promos" tab. Offers change often, so a quick check before each game can help you spot new boosts.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know struggles with problem gambling, use BetMGM's responsible gaming tools and seek help through available resources.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.