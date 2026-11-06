BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for NBA Cup Friday Games

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

The 2026 NBA Cup continues Friday, Nov. 6, with nine group-stage matchups across the league. New users can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets using the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when they sign up today. This welcome offer lets you place a qualifying bet on any of Friday's games and receive your entire stake back in bonus bets if your wager doesn't win. Explore available sportsbook promos to maximize your betting experience.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Friday's NBA Cup games

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome offer that gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets. Here's how it works: deposit a minimum of $10, place your first real-money wager of up to $1,500 on any NBA Cup Friday game, and if that bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back in bonus bets. The bonus bets expire after seven days, so you'll want to use them promptly on additional games throughout the tournament.

The offer structure depends on your qualifying wager amount. If you bet more than $50, BetMGM awards five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you wagered $1,500 and your bet lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500. If you wager less than $50, you'll receive one bonus bet for your entire stake. The bonus bets carry a 1x playthrough requirement, meaning you must wager them once before you can withdraw any winnings.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

Code SI1500 is required to claim this offer.

Minimum deposit is $10 to qualify.

Qualifying bet can be up to $1,500 on any NBA Cup Friday game.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

Bonus bets require a 1x playthrough before withdrawal.

You must be at least 21 years old and located in an eligible state.

Claim by Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Claiming your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for NBA Cup Friday

Follow these steps to sign up with BetMGM and place your qualifying bet on Friday's NBA Cup games:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Click the gold Sign Up button and enter your personal information, including name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted during registration. Choose your preferred deposit method and deposit at least $10. Place your qualifying bet of up to $1,500 on any NBA Cup Friday game. If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets equal to your stake. Wager your bonus bets once before requesting a withdrawal.

For more details about the sportsbook, check out our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions

BetMGM regularly offers bonuses and boosts for existing users throughout the year. These ongoing promotions include odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and other special offers tied to major sporting events. You can find all active promotions by opening the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigating to the Promos section. Checking this area regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your betting value on upcoming games and tournaments.

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