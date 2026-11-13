BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for NBA Cup Games

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

New users can claim the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 on Nov. 14 and get up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets on a first bet. A code is required. Place your first wager on Friday's NBA Cup slate, and check out other sportsbook promos for more ways to bet.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for NBA Cup games

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks the "Exclusive Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets" welcome offer for new users. A code is required, and you must enter SI1500 during sign-up. Friday's NBA Cup group-stage games give you plenty of markets for your first wager.

Here is how the offer works. You deposit at least $10 and place a real-money first bet of up to $1,500 on any sport or betting market, including an NBA Cup game. If that first bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake, up to $1,500, in Bonus Bets.

Here are the key terms:

The offer is for new users who are at least 21 and located in an eligible state.

You must sign up through the BetMGM Sportsbook app.

You must deposit at least $10 and place a real-money wager to activate the welcome bonus.

If you wager more than $50, BetMGM awards five Bonus Bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager. If you wager less than $50, you get one Bonus Bet.

Bonus Bets expire after seven days.

The Bonus Bets carry a 1x playthrough requirement.

You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim the offer.

You must wager the Bonus Bets once before you can request a withdrawal, and only the winnings from the wager are returned, not the Bonus Bets themselves.

You cannot use BetMGM if you are on any self-exclusion list for gambling.

Here is what happens if you win or lose on an NBA Cup game. Say you bet $1,500 on the Knicks at the Pacers and the bet wins. You collect your winnings in cash, and the offer does not apply.

Now say that same $1,500 wager loses. You would receive five $300 Bonus Bets, adding up to $1,500. In my own test, I wagered the full $1,500 qualifying amount, lost, and received $1,500 in Bonus Bets.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

NBA Cup odds at BetMGM for Friday's games

Here are the current BetMGM odds for Friday's NBA Cup matchups:

Knicks @ Pacers (7:00 PM ET): ML NYK ~-196 / IND ~+176 · Spread NYK ~-2.5 · Total ~233.5

Bucks @ Magic (7:00 PM ET): ML MIL ~+300 / ORL ~-317

Cavaliers @ Heat (8:00 PM ET): ML CLE ~+113 / MIA ~-115

How to claim the BetMGM promo code offer for NBA Cup games

Follow these steps to claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SI1500 and bet on an NBA Cup game:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Tap the gold "Sign Up" button and enter your personal information to verify your identity. Enter the bonus code for BetMGM, SI1500, when prompted. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first real-money bet of up to $1,500 on an NBA Cup game. Wait for your bet to settle. If it loses, you get your stake back in Bonus Bets.

Want more details before you sign up? Read our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook promos for existing users after NBA Cup games

The welcome offer is only the start. BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for current customers, so you can keep finding value long after your first bet.

To see what is available, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and tap the "Promos" section. New offers appear often, especially around busy slates like the NBA Cup group stage, so check back before you place your next wager.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.