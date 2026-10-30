BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for NBA Cup Group Play

NBA Cup group play tips off Friday, Oct. 30, with 10 games headlined by New York at Philadelphia at 7:30 PM ET. New users can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets using the BetMGM bonus code SI1500. This welcome offer applies to your first bet on any of the day's matchups, making it an ideal time to explore sportsbook promos while betting on the action.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM Bonus Code Works for NBA Cup Group Play

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome offer for first-time users. You must enter the code during registration to qualify. Here's how the offer functions:

You deposit a minimum of $10 and place your first real-money wager on any NBA Cup game.

If your bet loses, you receive your entire stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

If you wager more than $50, BetMGM awards five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

For example, if you wagered $500 on New York at Philadelphia and lost, you would receive five $100 bonus bets totaling $500.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement before you can withdraw winnings.

You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim this offer.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to Claim Your BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Code for NBA Cup

Follow these steps to sign up and place your qualifying bet on NBA Cup group play:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Click the gold Sign Up button and enter your personal information, including name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted during registration. Choose your preferred deposit method and deposit at least $10. Place your first real-money wager of up to $1,500 on any NBA Cup game on Oct. 30. If your bet loses, you receive your stake back as bonus bets within seven days.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Additional Promotions Available at BetMGM

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. You can discover ongoing bonuses, boosts, and special offers by navigating to the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These promotions change frequently, so checking the app regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your betting value on NBA Cup games and other sports.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.