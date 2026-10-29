BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 8

Use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets on your first wager. This welcome offer is available as of Oct. 29 and applies to all NFL Week 8 matchups. New users can take advantage of this promotion across various sportsbook promos by signing up with the required code.

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How the BetMGM bonus code works for NFL Week 8

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome offer that rewards new players with bonus bets if their initial wager doesn't win. Here's how the promotion functions:

You must deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify for the offer.

Place your first real-money bet on any NFL Week 8 game, including Panthers vs. Packers on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

If your bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets expire after seven days, so use them promptly on additional Week 8 matchups.

If you wager more than $50, you'll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

For example, if you wagered $1,500 on the Panthers-Packers game and lost, you'd receive five $300 bonus bets.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement before you can withdraw winnings.

You must claim this offer by Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to sign up and claim your bonus for NFL Week 8

Follow these steps to register with BetMGM and claim your welcome bonus for betting on NFL Week 8 games:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Click the gold Sign Up button and enter your personal information, including name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted during registration. Select your preferred deposit method, such as a credit card or PayPal, and deposit at least $10. Place your qualifying bet of up to $1,500 on any NFL Week 8 matchup, such as Panthers vs. Packers. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back in bonus bets within the specified timeframe.

For more details about the sportsbook, check out our BetMGM review .

Additional promotions available at BetMGM

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions and boosts for existing users throughout the NFL season. You can find these additional offers by navigating to the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These promotions change frequently, so checking the app regularly ensures you don't miss out on valuable betting opportunities for upcoming Week 8 games and beyond.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

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