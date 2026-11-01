BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 8 Sunday

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets on your first bet. This welcome offer is available on Nov. 1 and applies to all NFL Week 8 Sunday matchups. The code is required to activate the promotion. Check out sportsbook promos for additional offers.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for NFL Week 8 Sunday

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome offer that gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets. Here's how it works: you place your first real-money wager on any NFL Week 8 Sunday game, and if that bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets. The code is required to claim this promotion.

Here are the key details:

Deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify for the offer.

Place a qualifying bet of up to $1,500 on any NFL Week 8 Sunday matchup.

If your bet loses, you receive your entire stake back in bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire after seven days, so use them quickly.

If you wager more than $50, you receive five bonus bets worth 20 percent each of your qualifying wager.

If you wager less than $50, you receive one bonus bet.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement before you can withdraw winnings.

For example, if you place a $1,500 bet on the Ravens at Bills game and lose, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets. If you place a $40 bet on any NFL Week 8 Sunday game and lose, you'll get one $40 bonus bet to use on future wagers. You must claim this offer by Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for NFL Week 8 Sunday

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on NFL Week 8 Sunday games:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Click the gold Sign Up button and enter your personal information, including name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted during registration. Choose your preferred deposit method and deposit at least $10. Place your qualifying bet of up to $1,500 on any NFL Week 8 Sunday matchup. If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets equal to your stake. Wager your bonus bets once before requesting a withdrawal.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users

BetMGM regularly offers bonuses and boosts for players who have already claimed their welcome offer. These promotions change frequently and cover various sports and betting markets. To discover what's currently available, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promos section. You'll find daily deals, parlay boosts, and other special offers designed to enhance your betting experience throughout the NFL season and beyond.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.