BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 9
Use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets on your first wager. This welcome offer is available on Nov. 5 and applies to all NFL Week 9 matchups. New users can explore sportsbook promos while betting on the action throughout the week.
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.
How the BetMGM bonus code works for NFL Week 9
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome offer that rewards new players with bonus bets if their initial wager doesn't land. Here's how it breaks down:
- Deposit a minimum of $10 to activate your account.
- Place your first real-money bet of up to $1,500 on any NFL Week 9 game.
- If your bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back in bonus bets.
- Bonus bets expire after seven days, so use them promptly.
- If you wager more than $50, BetMGM awards five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager.
- For example, if you wagered $1,500 on Jacksonville at Baltimore and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets.
- The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement before you can withdraw winnings.
- You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim this offer.
Whether you're backing a favorite or exploring underdog value across the week's slate, your first bet is protected. If your selection wins, you keep your winnings and can cash out immediately. If it loses, the bonus bets give you another chance to build your bankroll during Week 9.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Claiming your bonus bets for NFL Week 9
Follow these steps to sign up with BetMGM and place your qualifying bet on any NFL Week 9 matchup:
- Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store.
- Tap the gold Sign Up button and enter your personal information, including name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number.
- Enter the bonus code SI1500 when prompted during registration.
- Select your preferred deposit method, such as a credit card or PayPal, and deposit at least $10.
- Navigate to any NFL Week 9 game and place your first real-money bet of up to $1,500.
- If your bet loses, your bonus bets will appear in your account within 24 hours.
- Wager your bonus bets once before requesting a withdrawal.
For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our BetMGM review.
Explore additional BetMGM promotions
BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for both new and existing users throughout the NFL season. You can find these offers by visiting the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. Updated promotions appear regularly, giving you multiple ways to maximize your betting experience on NFL Week 9 and beyond.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a sports betting specialist at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.