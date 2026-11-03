BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for NHL Tuesday Night Hockey

Tuesday's NHL slate brings 11 games across the league, and you can bet on all of them with a welcome offer from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets on your first wager. This offer is available on Nov. 3 and applies to any matchup on the slate, including the national spotlight game between Edmonton and New Jersey at 7:30 PM ET. Check out all available sportsbook promos to compare offers before you sign up.

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How the BetMGM bonus code works for Tuesday's NHL games

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome offer that gives you bonus bets if your first wager doesn't win. Here's how it works:

You must be a new user in an eligible state and at least 21 years old.

Deposit a minimum of $10 to activate the offer.

Place your first real-money bet on any NHL game on Nov. 3, up to $1,500.

If your bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back in bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

If you wager more than $50, you'll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

If you wager less than $50, you'll receive one bonus bet.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement.

For example, if you place a $1,500 bet on the Edmonton versus New Jersey matchup and it doesn't win, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets. If you place a $40 bet on any Tuesday night game and it loses, you'll get one $40 bonus bet. You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim this offer.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Claim your BetMGM bonus code for Tuesday night hockey

Follow these steps to sign up and place your qualifying bet on Tuesday's NHL games:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Click the gold "Sign Up" button and enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Enter the bonus code SI1500 when prompted during registration. Select your preferred deposit method and deposit at least $10. Place your qualifying bet of up to $1,500 on any NHL game on Nov. 3. If your bet loses, you'll receive your bonus bets within 24 hours.

For more details on the sportsbook's features and offerings, read our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM promotions for existing users

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for players who have already claimed the welcome offer. You can find these promotions by opening the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigating to the "Promos" section. The app displays all active offers, including odds boosts on specific games and bonus bet opportunities tied to various sports and events. Checking the promos tab regularly ensures you don't miss out on additional ways to maximize your betting experience on Tuesday night or any other night.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.