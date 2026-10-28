BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Oklahoma City vs. Dallas
Use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets on your first wager. This welcome offer is available through Oct. 28 and applies to the Oklahoma City vs. Dallas matchup. The code is required to unlock this offer among other available sportsbook promos.
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.
How the BetMGM bonus code works for Oklahoma City vs. Dallas
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome bonus that returns your entire first bet in bonus bets if it loses. You can wager up to $1,500 on any market for the Oklahoma City vs. Dallas game on Oct. 28. If your initial bet wins, you keep the winnings. If it loses, you receive bonus bets equal to your stake, up to $1,500.
Here's how the bonus bets are distributed:
- If you wager more than $50, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.
- If you wager $50 or less, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.
- For example, a $1,500 losing wager on Oklahoma City vs. Dallas returns five $300 bonus bets.
The bonus bets expire after seven days, so use them promptly on any sport or market. The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement, meaning you must wager the bonus bets once before withdrawing any winnings. You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim this offer.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for this game
Follow these steps to sign up and place your qualifying bet on Oklahoma City vs. Dallas:
- Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store.
- Click the gold Sign Up button and enter your personal information, including name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number.
- Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted during registration.
- Select your preferred deposit method and deposit at least $10.
- Place a qualifying wager of up to $1,500 on any market for the Oklahoma City vs. Dallas game.
- If your bet loses, you receive bonus bets equal to your stake within 24 hours.
For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review.
Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions
BetMGM regularly updates its promotions with new bonuses and boosts for existing customers. You can find these offers by navigating to the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These promotions vary by sport and season, giving you ongoing opportunities to maximize your betting experience throughout the year.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a sports betting specialist at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.