BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Oklahoma City vs. Dallas

Use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets on your first wager. This welcome offer is available through Oct. 28 and applies to the Oklahoma City vs. Dallas matchup. The code is required to unlock this offer among other available sportsbook promos .

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Oklahoma City vs. Dallas

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome bonus that returns your entire first bet in bonus bets if it loses. You can wager up to $1,500 on any market for the Oklahoma City vs. Dallas game on Oct. 28. If your initial bet wins, you keep the winnings. If it loses, you receive bonus bets equal to your stake, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus bets are distributed:

If you wager more than $50, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

If you wager $50 or less, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

For example, a $1,500 losing wager on Oklahoma City vs. Dallas returns five $300 bonus bets.

The bonus bets expire after seven days, so use them promptly on any sport or market. The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement, meaning you must wager the bonus bets once before withdrawing any winnings. You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim this offer.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for this game

Follow these steps to sign up and place your qualifying bet on Oklahoma City vs. Dallas:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Click the gold Sign Up button and enter your personal information, including name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted during registration. Select your preferred deposit method and deposit at least $10. Place a qualifying wager of up to $1,500 on any market for the Oklahoma City vs. Dallas game. If your bet loses, you receive bonus bets equal to your stake within 24 hours.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions with new bonuses and boosts for existing customers. You can find these offers by navigating to the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These promotions vary by sport and season, giving you ongoing opportunities to maximize your betting experience throughout the year.

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