BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Patriots vs Bills
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 is required to unlock the $1,500 first bet offer, making it a top pick among sportsbook promos right now. New users can claim the $1,500 first bet for Sunday Night Football as the Buffalo Bills take on the New England Patriots in a can’t-miss AFC East matchup.
How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 gives you $1,500 in bonus bets for Patriots vs Bills
To access this offer, the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 must be entered during registration. The promotion backs your first bet up to $1,500 with bonus bets. If your first wager does not win, you get bonus bets equal to your stake. Wagers of $50 or more receive five bonus bets (each worth 20% of your stake), while wagers under $50 get one bonus bet for the full amount.
Key terms for this BetMGM Sportsbook offer are outlined below to ensure you get the most out of the promotion:
- A minimum deposit of $10 is required.
- Bonus bets expire 7 days after they are issued.
- Bets of $50 or more get five 20% bonus bets; bets under $50 get one bonus bet.
- Bonus code SI1500 must be used during sign-up.
- Available to first-time users in eligible states only.
With this bonus bet structure, you can place a larger initial wager on the Patriots vs Bills and get bonus bets if your first bet does not win. That gives you another shot to make your play count with BetMGM.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM offer for Patriots vs Bills
- Register: Create your BetMGM account using the bonus code SI1500.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $10.
- Place your bet: Make your qualifying first wager up to $1,500 on Patriots vs Bills.
- Receive bonus bets: Get bonus bets based on the offer’s structure if your first bet does not win.
- Use bonus bets: Place your bonus bets within seven days before they expire.
Want to know more? Read our full BetMGM review for an in-depth look at platform features.
Existing BetMGM user promotions and boosts
Current BetMGM users can unlock more promotional offers and enjoy regular boosts for their NFL action.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for SNF.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.