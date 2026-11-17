BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Pistons vs. Spurs
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 is required to claim up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets as of Nov. 17. New users can place a first bet on Pistons vs. Spurs and get Bonus Bets back if it loses. Check out more sportsbook promos for other top offers.
How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for Pistons vs. Spurs
A code is required for this welcome offer, and the code is SI1500. When I signed up with the BetMGM bonus code, I entered SI1500 during registration, made my deposit, and placed my first real-money bet. The Detroit Pistons visiting the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, Nov. 17, is a strong option for that qualifying wager.
The offer is simple. Place a first bet of up to $1,500 on any sport or betting market, including Pistons vs. Spurs. If that bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake in Bonus Bets, up to $1,500. Anyone searching for a BetMGM promo code or a bonus code for BetMGM will find SI1500 is the one to use for this offer.
Here are the key terms to know before you wager:
- New users must be at least 21 and located in an eligible state.
- You must deposit at least $10 and place a real-money first bet.
- If your first bet loses, you receive your stake back in Bonus Bets, up to $1,500.
- If you wager more than $50, BetMGM awards five Bonus Bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager. If you wager less than $50, you receive one Bonus Bet.
- Bonus Bets expire after seven days.
- Bonus Bets carry a 1x playthrough requirement before you can withdraw winnings.
- Only the winnings from a Bonus Bet wager are returned, not the Bonus Bet itself.
- You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim the offer.
- You cannot use BetMGM if you are on any self-exclusion list for gambling.
Here is how the offer plays out with a bet on Pistons vs. Spurs. Say you wager $1,500 on the game and your bet loses. You would receive five $300 Bonus Bets, adding up to $1,500. If your bet wins, you collect your winnings in cash and keep your account ready for the next wager.
The same math applies to a smaller stake. A $100 first bet that loses would return five $20 Bonus Bets. A first bet under $50 that loses would return one Bonus Bet for the full stake.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Pistons vs. Spurs odds at BetMGM
Here are the current BetMGM moneyline odds for the game:
- Pistons @ Spurs (8:00 PM ET): ML DET ~+257 / SAS ~-317
How to claim the BetMGM bonus code offer for Pistons vs. Spurs
Follow these steps to register with BetMGM and place your first bet on the game:
- Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store.
- Tap the gold Sign Up button and enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number.
- Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted.
- Deposit at least $10 using a credit card, PayPal, or another available method.
- Open the Pistons vs. Spurs market and place your first bet of up to $1,500.
Want more details before you sign up? Read our full BetMGM review.
More BetMGM Sportsbook promos for existing users
The welcome offer is only the start at BetMGM. The sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for players who already have an account, and the lineup changes often around big games.
To see what is live, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and tap the Promos section. New offers appear there as they launch, so a quick check before you bet can uncover extra value.
Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older and located in an eligible state.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a sports betting specialist at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.