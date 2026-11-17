Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

BetMGM bonus code SI1500 is required to claim up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets as of Nov. 17. New users can place a first bet on Pistons vs. Spurs and get Bonus Bets back if it loses. Check out more sportsbook promos for other top offers.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for Pistons vs. Spurs

A code is required for this welcome offer, and the code is SI1500. When I signed up with the BetMGM bonus code , I entered SI1500 during registration, made my deposit, and placed my first real-money bet. The Detroit Pistons visiting the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, Nov. 17, is a strong option for that qualifying wager.

The offer is simple. Place a first bet of up to $1,500 on any sport or betting market, including Pistons vs. Spurs. If that bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake in Bonus Bets, up to $1,500. Anyone searching for a BetMGM promo code or a bonus code for BetMGM will find SI1500 is the one to use for this offer.

Here are the key terms to know before you wager:

New users must be at least 21 and located in an eligible state.

You must deposit at least $10 and place a real-money first bet.

If your first bet loses, you receive your stake back in Bonus Bets, up to $1,500.

If you wager more than $50, BetMGM awards five Bonus Bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager. If you wager less than $50, you receive one Bonus Bet.

Bonus Bets expire after seven days.

Bonus Bets carry a 1x playthrough requirement before you can withdraw winnings.

Only the winnings from a Bonus Bet wager are returned, not the Bonus Bet itself.

You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim the offer.

You cannot use BetMGM if you are on any self-exclusion list for gambling.

Here is how the offer plays out with a bet on Pistons vs. Spurs. Say you wager $1,500 on the game and your bet loses. You would receive five $300 Bonus Bets, adding up to $1,500. If your bet wins, you collect your winnings in cash and keep your account ready for the next wager.

The same math applies to a smaller stake. A $100 first bet that loses would return five $20 Bonus Bets. A first bet under $50 that loses would return one Bonus Bet for the full stake.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Pistons vs. Spurs odds at BetMGM

Here are the current BetMGM moneyline odds for the game:

Pistons @ Spurs (8:00 PM ET): ML DET ~+257 / SAS ~-317

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code offer for Pistons vs. Spurs

Follow these steps to register with BetMGM and place your first bet on the game:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Tap the gold Sign Up button and enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted. Deposit at least $10 using a credit card, PayPal, or another available method. Open the Pistons vs. Spurs market and place your first bet of up to $1,500.

Want more details before you sign up? Read our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook promos for existing users

The welcome offer is only the start at BetMGM. The sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for players who already have an account, and the lineup changes often around big games.

To see what is live, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and tap the Promos section. New offers appear there as they launch, so a quick check before you bet can uncover extra value.

Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older and located in an eligible state.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.