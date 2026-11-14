BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Texas vs. LSU

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to claim up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets Texas vs. LSU odds at BetMGM

Here are the current BetMGM odds for the game where you can use your qualifying bet:

Texas @ LSU (7:30 PM ET):

Moneyline: TEX +150, LSU -185.

Spread: LSU -4.5.

Total: 45.5.



on your first wager. The code is required, and this welcome offer is live as of Nov. 14 for new users. Place your first bet on Texas vs. LSU, and check other sportsbook promos too.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for Texas vs. LSU

A code is required for this welcome offer, and the code is SI1500. New users who enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 can place a first bet of up to $1,500 on Texas vs. LSU or any other sport or market. If that first bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake in Bonus Bets, up to $1,500.

BetMGM splits the return into Bonus Bets based on your wager size. If you wager more than $50, you receive five Bonus Bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager. If you wager less than $50, you receive one Bonus Bet.

Here is how that looks with a bet on Texas vs. LSU:

If your bet loses: Say you wager $1,500 on the game and the bet does not win. You receive five Bonus Bets worth $300 each, which adds up to $1,500.

If your bet wins: You keep your winnings in cash, and you do not receive Bonus Bets for that wager.

I find it helpful to review the terms before I place any wager. Here are the key details for this offer:

The offer is for new users only, and you must be at least 21 years old.

You must sign up through the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app and enter the code SI1500.

You must deposit at least $10 and place a real-money first bet to activate the welcome bonus.

Bonus Bets expire seven days after BetMGM issues them.

Bonus Bets carry a 1x playthrough requirement.

Only the winnings from a Bonus Bet wager are returned, not the Bonus Bet itself.

You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim the offer.

You cannot use BetMGM if you are on any self-exclusion list for gambling.

This BetMGM promo code offer works on any sport or betting market, so the game is simply your starting point. Saturday's Texas vs. LSU game kicks off at 7:30 PM ET, so you can sign up and place your qualifying bet before then. You can also use the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SI1500 for a bet on a different market if you prefer.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Texas vs. LSU odds at BetMGM



Here are the current BetMGM odds for the game where you can use your qualifying bet:

Texas @ LSU (7:30 PM ET):

Moneyline: TEX +150, LSU -185.

Spread: LSU -4.5.

Total: 45.5.



How to claim the BetMGM bonus code offer for Texas vs. LSU

Follow these steps to register and place your qualifying bet:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Tap the gold "Sign Up" button and enter your name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted. Deposit at least $10 using a credit card, PayPal, or another available method. Find Texas vs. LSU and place your first real-money bet of up to $1,500.

Want more details on the sportsbook before you sign up? Read our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM promos for existing users

BetMGM does not stop at its welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for current customers, and these change often.

To see what is live, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and tap the "Promos" section. I check it before big games, since new offers can appear throughout the week.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know struggles with problem gambling, use BetMGM's responsible gambling features or call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older. Terms and conditions apply.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.