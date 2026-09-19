BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for UFC 331

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

New bettors can use a BetMGM bonus code to unlock welcome offers on UFC 331 this Sept. 19. BetMGM is running multiple promotions for first-time users, and we've outlined how to claim them below. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry before you sign up.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for UFC 331

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks the primary welcome offer for most states. Here's how it works: deposit at least $10, place your first wager on any market (including UFC 331 fights), and if that bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500 .

The bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered more than $50, or as a single bonus bet if you wagered less than $50. For example, if you placed a $1,500 first bet on a UFC 331 matchup and it lost, you'd receive five $300 bonus bets to use on future wagers. All bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued, so use them quickly.

You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points with this offer, regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses. MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. For more details on how to use your rewards, visit the MGM Rewards page .

If you're in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you have access to an alternative offer. Use the BetMGM promo code "SIBONUS50" to place a $10 first bet on UFC 331. If that bet wins, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets (issued as three $50 bonus bets) plus your winnings. You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points with this offer.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code for UFC 331

Follow these steps to register with BetMGM and place your first bet on UFC 331.

Visit the BetMGM registration page and enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, and driver's license number for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your new account using your preferred payment method. Navigate to UFC 331 fights and place your first wager on any market you choose. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on additional UFC 331 wagers or other sports before they expire in seven days.

For a complete breakdown of BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promo offers

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions for existing customers. Once you've claimed your welcome offer, check the "Promos" tab in the BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover daily boosts, parlay offers, and other ongoing bonuses. These promotions change frequently, so logging in regularly ensures you don't miss valuable opportunities to maximize your betting value on UFC events and other sports.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.