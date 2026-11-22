Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

BetMGM bonus code SI1500 is required to claim up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets on your first bet. Use it to wager on Minnesota vs. San Francisco on Sunday Night Football. Among the top sportsbook promos available as of Sunday, Nov. 22, this offer returns your stake in bonus bets if your first wager loses.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for Vikings vs. 49ers

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 is required for new users to unlock the "Exclusive Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets" welcome offer. Whether you call it the BetMGM promo code, the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code or the bonus code for BetMGM, the code is the same: SI1500. If you skip it during sign-up, you cannot claim this welcome bonus later.

You can target the Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers game on Sunday Night Football with your first bet. Place a qualifying wager of up to $1,500 on this game, or on any other sport or betting market. If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here are the terms that apply:

The offer is for new users only, and you must be at least 21 and located in an eligible state.

Deposit a minimum of $10 and place your first real-money bet to activate the welcome bonus.

If your first bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

If you wager more than $50, BetMGM awards five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager. If you wager less than $50, you receive one bonus bet.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement.

You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim the offer.

You cannot use BetMGM if you are on any self-exclusion list for gambling.

You must sign up through the BetMGM Sportsbook app to qualify.

Here is how it plays out with the game as your target. Say you bet $1,500 on the 49ers moneyline and the bet loses. You would receive five bonus bets worth $300 each, totaling $1,500.

Now say you bet $1,500 on the Vikings moneyline and the bet wins. You collect your winnings as normal, and the welcome bonus is not triggered because the bet did not lose. You can then place future wagers at your own pace.

When you use bonus bets, you must wager them once before you can request a withdrawal. Only the winnings from a bonus bet wager are returned, not the bonus bet itself.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Vikings vs. 49ers Sunday Night Football odds at BetMGM

Game: Vikings @ 49ers (8:20 PM ET)

Moneyline: MIN +145 / SF -175

Spread: SF -3

Total: 46.5

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer for Sunday Night Football

Follow these steps to register and place your qualifying bet on Vikings vs. 49ers:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Tap the gold "Sign Up" button and enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, phone number and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted. Deposit at least $10 using a method such as a credit card or PayPal. Place your first real-money bet of up to $1,500 on Vikings vs. 49ers or any other market. Wager any bonus bets you receive within seven days to meet the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal.

Want more detail on the sportsbook before you sign up? Read our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook promos for existing users on Sunday Night Football

BetMGM does not stop at the welcome offer. The sportsbook rolls out bonuses and boosts throughout the NFL season, including options for current customers.

To find what is live for Sunday Night Football and beyond, open the "Promos" section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app. Check it often, since new offers can appear before big games.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.