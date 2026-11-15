BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Week 10 NFL Sunday

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks up to $1,500 in bonus bets for new users on Week 10 NFL Sunday. A code is required. As of Nov. 15, this is one of the top sportsbook promos available. Place your first bet on a Sunday NFL game and get bonus bets back if it loses.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Week 10 NFL Sunday

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 is required to claim this welcome offer. New users who sign up with the code can place a first bet of up to $1,500 on any sport or betting market, including any game on the Week 10 NFL Sunday slate. If that first bet loses, BetMGM returns the stake in bonus bets.

Think of it as a second chance before the first quarter ends. I wagered the full $1,500 qualifying amount and received $1,500 in bonus bets after the wager lost. You can use this BetMGM promo code with a bet on Patriots vs. Lions, Bills vs. Jets, Jaguars vs. Titans, or any other Sunday matchup.

Here is how the bonus works if your first bet loses. If you wager more than $50, BetMGM awards five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager. If you wager less than $50, you get one bonus bet.

For example, say you bet $1,500 on the Bills moneyline against the Jets and the bet loses. You would receive five $300 bonus bets, adding up to $1,500. If that same bet wins, you collect your winnings in cash and receive no bonus bets.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code offer:

A bonus code is required, and the code is SI1500.

You must be a new user and at least 21 years old.

You must be located in a state where the offer is active.

You must deposit at least $10 and place a real-money first bet.

Your first bet can be up to $1,500 on any sport or betting market.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

Bonus bets carry a 1x playthrough requirement.

Only the winnings from a bonus bet wager are returned, not the bonus bet stake itself.

You must claim the offer by Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

You cannot use BetMGM if you are on any self-exclusion list for gambling.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

BetMGM odds for Week 10 NFL Sunday matchups

Here are the current BetMGM odds for select games on the Week 10 NFL Sunday slate:

Patriots @ Lions (9:30 AM ET): Moneyline NE +130, DET -155. Spread DET -3. Total 51.

Bills @ Jets (1:00 PM ET): Moneyline BUF -450, NYJ +350. Spread BUF -8. Total 51.

Jaguars @ Titans (1:00 PM ET): Moneyline JAX -600, TEN +450. Spread JAX -10.5. Total 46.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 and bet on Week 10 NFL Sunday

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on Sunday's NFL action:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Tap the gold "Sign Up" button and enter your name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted. Deposit at least $10 using a credit card, PayPal, or another available method. Choose a Week 10 NFL Sunday game and place your first bet of up to $1,500.

Want more details before you sign up? Read our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM promos for existing users after Week 10 NFL Sunday

The welcome offer is only the start. BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing customers, and these change often throughout the football season.

To see what is live, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and head to the "Promos" tab. Check it before each slate so you do not miss a boost on your next bet.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older and located in an eligible state. Terms and conditions apply.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.