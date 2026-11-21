Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

BetMGM bonus code SI1500 is required to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets on a first bet. As of Nov. 21, new users can place that bet on Week 12 College Football Saturday. Check out more of the top sportsbook promos for other offers.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for Week 12 College Football Saturday

A code is required for this welcome offer, and the code is SI1500. I tested the BetMGM bonus code myself by wagering the full $1,500 qualifying amount. After my wager lost, I received $1,500 in bonus bets.

You can use your first bet on any sport or betting market, including a Week 12 college football game like BYU at Kansas or Ohio State at Nebraska. The BetMGM promo code gives you bonus bets back if that first wager loses.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

New users must be at least 21 and located in an eligible state.

Enter the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SI1500 during registration.

Deposit at least $10 and place a real-money first bet of up to $1,500.

If your first bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

If you wager more than $50, BetMGM awards five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager. If you wager less than $50, you get one bonus bet.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

Bonus bets carry a 1x playthrough requirement.

You must claim the offer by Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Only winnings from bonus bet wagers are returned, not the bonus bets themselves.

You cannot use BetMGM if you are on any self-exclusion list for gambling.

Here is how it plays out with a bet on a Week 12 college football game. Say you wager $1,500 on Ohio State at Nebraska and your pick loses. You would receive five $300 bonus bets, adding up to $1,500, to use on future wagers.

If your pick wins, you collect your winnings in cash based on the odds, and the bonus bets are not awarded. For example, a $100 bet on BYU at -209 would return about $47.85 in profit on top of your stake. Cash winnings from a qualifying bet are available to withdraw under standard BetMGM rules.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

BetMGM odds for Week 12 College Football Saturday matchups

BYU at Kansas (12:00 PM ET): Moneyline BYU ~-209, Kansas ~+189. Spread BYU ~-5.5. Total ~47.5.

Ohio State at Nebraska (12:00 PM ET): Moneyline Ohio State -159, Nebraska +130. Spread Ohio State -3. Total 41.5.

Wake Forest at Georgia Tech (12:00 PM ET): Moneyline Wake Forest ~-1515, Georgia Tech ~+975. Spread Wake Forest ~-21. Total ~57.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer for Week 12 college football

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on a Week 12 college football game.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Tap the gold "Sign Up" button and enter your personal information, including the last four digits of your Social Security number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted. Deposit at least $10 using a credit card, PayPal, or another available method. Place your first real-money bet of up to $1,500 on a Week 12 college football game. If your bet loses, look for your bonus bets in your account and use them within seven days.

Want more details before you sign up? Read our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook promos for existing users beyond Week 12 college football

The welcome offer is just the start. BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for current customers across college football, the NFL, and other sports.

To see what is live, open the "Promos" tab in the BetMGM Sportsbook app. Check it often, since new offers appear throughout the week.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.