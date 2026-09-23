BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Week 3 NFL

Week 3 of the NFL season brings high-stakes matchups and plenty of betting opportunities. New bettors can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets with a BetMGM bonus code when signing up by Sept. 23. Use code SI1500 to unlock this welcome offer and place your first wager on any Week 3 game. Explore available sportsbook promos to maximize your betting experience.

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How the BetMGM bonus code works for Week 3 NFL

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers a substantial welcome offer for new customers. After making a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real money wager on any Week 3 NFL game. If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus structure works:

If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

If you wager more than $50 and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

For example, if you wagered $1,500 on Buffalo versus Los Angeles Chargers and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, so use them promptly on additional Week 3 matchups. Win or lose your first bet, you also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points. MGM Rewards Points are bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points that can be redeemed for various perks, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Claim your BetMGM bonus code for Week 3 NFL betting

Follow these steps to register and place your first bet on Week 3 NFL action:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including name, address, and email address. Provide your driver's license to verify your identity. Make a minimum $10 deposit into your new account. Navigate to any Week 3 NFL game and place your first real money wager. If your bet loses, your stake returns as bonus bets within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on additional Week 3 games before they expire in seven days.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promos

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. Check the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover daily offers, parlay boosts, and other promotions. These deals change frequently, so logging in regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to enhance your Week 3 betting strategy.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.