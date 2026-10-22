BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Week 7 NFL, NBA and World Series

New bettors can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets with the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 as Week 7 NFL, NBA and World Series action unfolds starting Oct. 22. This welcome offer applies to your first bet on any sport or betting market, making it perfect for placing wagers on Thursday's NFL matchup between New England and Chicago, the NBA doubleheader, or the World Series. Check out current sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.

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How the BetMGM bonus code works for Week 7 sports

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome bonus that returns your entire first bet in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. You must deposit a minimum of $10 and place a qualifying wager to activate the promotion. If your first bet on the New England versus Chicago game, an NBA contest, or any other event loses, you'll receive bonus bets equal to your stake.

Here's how the bonus breaks down:

Wagers of $50 or more earn five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying amount.

Wagers under $50 earn one bonus bet.

For example, if you wagered $1,500 on Thursday's NFL game and lost, you'd receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

Bonus bets expire after seven days, so use them promptly during Week 7 action.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement before you can withdraw winnings.

You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim this offer.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Claiming your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Week 7 betting

Follow these steps to sign up with BetMGM and place your first bet on Week 7 sports:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Tap the gold Sign Up button and enter your personal information, including name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted during registration. Select your preferred deposit method and deposit at least $10. Place your qualifying bet of up to $1,500 on any Week 7 event, including the New England versus Chicago game, NBA contests, or World Series matchups. If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets equal to your stake within 24 hours.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our BetMGM review .

Additional promotions available at BetMGM

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing users throughout the sports calendar. You can find these ongoing promotions by navigating to the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers change frequently, so check back often during Week 7 and beyond to maximize your betting value across NFL games, NBA matchups, and World Series contests.

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