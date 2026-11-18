Use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to claim up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets on a first bet, including Milwaukee vs. Miami. A code is required. This Nov. 18 welcome offer sits among the top sportsbook promos for new users.

Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Milwaukee vs. Miami

New users who sign up with the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets on a $1,500 first bet. A code is required, and the code is SI1500. I used the full $1,500 qualifying amount on my first wager, and I received $1,500 in bonus bets after that wager lost.

The Milwaukee vs. Miami game on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET is a strong target for your first bet. You can place it on the moneyline, the spread, the total, or any other market on the game.

Here is how the offer plays out on this game. Say you wager $1,500 on the Heat moneyline and the bet wins. You collect your winnings as usual and keep the offer's terms in mind for future wagers. Say you wager $1,500 on the Bucks moneyline and the bet loses. BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here are the key terms of the offer:

A code is required, and the code is SI1500.

You must be a new user, at least 21 years old, and located in an eligible state.

You must deposit at least $10 and place a real-money first bet.

If your first bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

If you wager more than $50, BetMGM awards five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager.

If you wager less than $50, you receive one bonus bet.

A $1,500 losing wager returns five $300 bonus bets, totaling $1,500.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

Bonus bets carry a 1x playthrough requirement.

Only winnings from a bonus bet wager are returned, not the bonus bet itself.

You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim the offer.

You must sign up through the BetMGM Sportsbook app.

Users on any self-exclusion list cannot use BetMGM.

The BetMGM promo code SI1500 works on any sport or betting market, so you can pick the market that suits you. Anyone searching for the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code or the bonus code for BetMGM should use SI1500 during registration. If you skip the code at sign-up, you cannot claim this welcome bonus later.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Milwaukee vs. Miami odds at BetMGM

Here are the current BetMGM odds for Milwaukee at Miami on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET:

Moneyline: MIL ~+517, MIA ~-734.

Spread: MIA -12.5.

Total: ~236.5.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code offer for Milwaukee vs. Miami

Follow these steps to register, enter the code, and place your first bet on the game.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Tap the gold "Sign Up" button and enter your personal information, including the last four digits of your Social Security number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted. Deposit at least $10 using a credit card, PayPal, or another available method. Place your qualifying first bet of up to $1,500 on Milwaukee vs. Miami.

Want more detail on the sportsbook? Read our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM promos for existing users after Milwaukee vs. Miami

The welcome offer is only the start. BetMGM regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for current customers, and these change often.

To see what is live, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and tap the "Promos" section. Check it before you place a bet so you can use any offer that fits your wager.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.