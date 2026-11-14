BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets on Missouri vs. Georgia

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

BetMGM bonus code SI1500 is required to claim up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets on a first bet. As of Nov. 14, new users can place that first wager on Missouri vs. Georgia. Compare this deal with other top sportsbook promos before you sign up.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Missouri vs. Georgia

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks the "Exclusive Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets" welcome offer. A code is required, so enter SI1500 during sign-up. If you skip it, you cannot claim this welcome bonus or a future new-user promo.

I tested this offer myself. I wagered the full $1,500 qualifying amount, my bet lost, and I received $1,500 in bonus bets. Use this BetMGM promo code on any sport or betting market, including Missouri vs. Georgia at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Here is how the terms break down:

The offer is for new users who are at least 21 and located in an eligible state.

You must deposit at least $10 and place a real-money first bet.

If your first bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Wager more than $50 and BetMGM awards five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager. Wager less than $50 and you receive one bonus bet.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

Bonus bets carry a 1x playthrough requirement.

You must claim the offer by Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

You must sign up through the BetMGM Sportsbook app.

Users on any self-exclusion list cannot use BetMGM.

Here is how it plays out on Missouri vs. Georgia. Say you wager $1,500 on the game and your bet loses. You receive five $300 bonus bets, adding up to $1,500, and you can use them on other markets within seven days.

Say you wager $1,500 and your bet wins. You collect your winnings as usual, and the bonus bet protection does not apply because you did not lose.

If you wager $40 on the game and lose, you receive one $40 bonus bet. Remember that you must wager bonus bets once before withdrawing. Only the winnings from a bonus bet are returned, not the bonus bet itself.

Players who prefer a BetMGM Sportsbook promo code search can use SI1500 the same way. It is also the bonus code for BetMGM that this offer requires.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Missouri vs. Georgia odds at BetMGM

Here are the current BetMGM odds for Missouri vs. Georgia:

Game: Missouri @ Georgia (3:30 PM ET)

Moneyline: Missouri ~+486, Georgia ~-558

Spread: Georgia ~-14.5

Total: ~47.5

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code offer for Missouri vs. Georgia

Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus and bet on Missouri vs. Georgia:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Tap the gold "Sign Up" button and enter your personal details, including the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted. Deposit at least $10 using a credit card, PayPal, or another available method. Place your first real-money bet, up to $1,500, on Missouri vs. Georgia.

Want more details before you sign up? Read our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM promos for existing users after Missouri vs. Georgia

The welcome offer is only the start. BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for current customers, and these change often.

Open the "Promos" tab in the BetMGM Sportsbook app to see what is live. Check it before each game day so you can stack extra value on future bets.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.