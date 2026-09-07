BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get Up to $1,500 on NFL Week 1

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

NFL Week 1 kicks off with a loaded slate of games, and new bettors can take advantage of a major welcome offer. Use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you sign up on Sept. 7. This is one of the best sportsbook promos available for the season opener.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for NFL Week 1

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" gives new users a straightforward welcome offer. Make a deposit of at least $10 and place your first real money wager on any NFL Week 1 game. If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus structure works:

If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

If you wager more than $50 and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

For example, if you wagered $1,500 on the Patriots-Seahawks matchup and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which are bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM that can be redeemed for additional betting value, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers.

When you use the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code, place your qualifying bet on any NFL Week 1 game, including the Patriots-Seahawks opener, the 49ers-Rams game in Melbourne, or any of the Sunday and Monday matchups. Win or lose, you'll earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points as part of this offer.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM offer for NFL Week 1

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on NFL Week 1 games:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license number for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Navigate to any NFL Week 1 game and place your first real money wager. If your bet loses, your stake returns as bonus bets within 24 hours, up to $1,500. Use your bonus bets on additional NFL Week 1 matchups before they expire in seven days.

For more details on BetMGM's features and betting options, check out our BetMGM review .

Additional promotions available at BetMGM

BetMGM regularly rolls out new bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. You can find these ongoing promotions by visiting the Promos tab on the BetMGM Sportsbook app or website. These offers change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your betting value during NFL Week 1 and beyond.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.