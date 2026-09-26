BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get up to $1.5K Bonus Bets Back for Ole Miss vs. Florida

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

No. 4 Ole Miss travels to face No. 21 Florida on Saturday, Sept. 26, and new bettors can claim a welcome offer to wager on the matchup. The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you sign up and place your first wager. This is one of the best sportsbook promos available for college football betting on Sept. 26.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Ole Miss vs. Florida

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" is required to claim this welcome offer. You must make a minimum $10 deposit and place a real money wager on any market, including the Ole Miss vs. Florida game. If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

Here's how the bonus structure works:

If you wager more than $50, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager.

If you wager $50 or less, you receive one bonus bet.

For example, if you wagered $1,500 on Ole Miss vs. Florida and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Win or lose, you also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

MGM Rewards Points are bonus credits you can use for digital play at BetMGM, plus you can redeem them for MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at https://www.nj.betmgm.com/en/p/betmgmrewards .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM bonus code for the Ole Miss vs. Florida game

Follow these steps to register and place your first bet on Ole Miss vs. Florida:

Visit the BetMGM Sportsbook registration page and enter your personal information, including your name, address, and email. Provide your driver's license to verify your identity. Enter the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" during registration. Make a minimum $10 deposit to your account. Place your first wager on any market for the Ole Miss vs. Florida game. If your bet loses, you receive bonus bets up to $1,500 within seven days.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promos for existing customers

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions with new bonuses and boosts for established players. You can find these ongoing offers by navigating to the "Promos" section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss out on valuable betting opportunities.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.