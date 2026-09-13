BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get up to $1.5K Bonus Bets for Giants vs. Cowboys

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

New bettors can claim a welcome offer for Sunday Night Football on Sept. 13 using a BetMGM bonus code . The sportsbook is offering up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you sign up and place your first wager on the Cowboys vs. Giants matchup. You'll need the code SI1500 to unlock this welcome offer. Check out sportsbook promos for more current offers available today.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Cowboys vs. Giants

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome offer that returns your first bet in bonus bets if it doesn't win. Here's what you need to know about this promotion:

You must make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the offer.

Place your first real money wager on any market for the Cowboys vs. Giants game.

If your bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered more than $50, or one bonus bet if you wagered $50 or less.

All bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued.

You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.

For example, if you place a $1,500 wager on the Cowboys vs. Giants game and your bet doesn't win, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets to use on future wagers. If you place a $30 bet and it loses, you'll get one $30 bonus bet instead.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at https://www.nj.betmgm.com/en/p/betmgmrewards .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for this game

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on the Cowboys vs. Giants matchup:

Visit the BetMGM Sportsbook website and click the sign-up button. Enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, and date of birth. Provide your driver's license number to verify your identity. Make a deposit of at least $10 into your new account. Navigate to the Cowboys vs. Giants game and select your wager. Enter your bet amount and confirm your wager. If your bet loses, your stake will be returned as bonus bets within 24 hours.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our BetMGM review .

Explore more BetMGM Sportsbook promotions

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for both new and existing bettors. Once you've claimed your welcome offer, you can find additional promotions by visiting the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers change frequently and may include odds boosts, parlay promotions, and sport-specific bonuses that can enhance your betting experience throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.