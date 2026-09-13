BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get up to $1.5K Bonus Bets for NFL Week 1 Sunday

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

New bettors can claim a welcome offer on Sunday, Sept. 13 when the NFL's full slate of Week 1 games kicks off. Use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" to earn up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you place your first wager. This is one of the best sportsbook promos available today.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for NFL Week 1 Sunday

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first bet in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. You'll need to make a minimum $10 deposit and place a real money wager on any market to qualify. If your first bet on any of Sunday's games loses, BetMGM will credit your account with bonus bets equal to your stake.

Here's how the bonus bets break down based on your wager amount:

If you wager more than $50, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

If you wager $50 or less, you receive one bonus bet.

For example, if you bet $1,500 on the Bills-Texans game and lose, you'll get five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued, so you'll want to use them quickly on upcoming games. You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses. MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the MGM Rewards page .

When you use the bonus bets from a losing first wager, remember that BetMGM does not return your stake. You'll only receive the winnings from those bonus bets. If your first bet wins, you can withdraw your winnings immediately without any bonus bet requirements.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code offer for Sunday's games

Follow these steps to register and place your first bet on NFL Week 1 Sunday:

Visit the BetMGM Sportsbook registration page and enter your personal information, including your name, address, and email. Provide your driver's license to verify your identity. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Navigate to any game on Sunday's slate and place your first real money wager using the bonus code "SI1500". If your bet loses, bonus bets equal to your stake will be credited to your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any available market before they expire in seven days.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions for existing users with bonuses and boosts throughout the season. You can find these offers by opening the BetMGM Sportsbook app and selecting the "Promos" tab. These promotions change frequently, so check back regularly to see what new opportunities are available for upcoming games and events.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.