BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get up to $1.5K Bonus Bets for NFL Week 5

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

NFL Week 5 is here, and it's packed with compelling matchups across the entire slate. Whether you're eyeing the 49ers-Seahawks showdown, the Bears-Packers rivalry game, or any of the other marquee contests on Sunday, Oct. 11, there's no better time to join BetMGM Sportsbook and claim a welcome offer. New users can use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" to unlock up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you place your first wager on any game during the week. You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. Check out our guide to sportsbook promos to compare all available welcome offers.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for NFL Week 5

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" is designed to give new bettors a substantial cushion on their first wager. Here's how it breaks down: deposit at least $10 into your account, then place your first real money bet on any NFL game during Week 5. If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500. If you wager more than $50, you'll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you placed a $1,500 bet on the 49ers-Seahawks game and it lost, you'd get five $300 bonus bets back.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

Bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued.

You must use each bonus bet before you can withdraw any winnings.

BetMGM does not return your original stake when you use a bonus bet.

Win or lose your first bet, you'll receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which can be used for bonus credits at BetMGM, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers.

The offer applies to any sport or market, so you can bet on any NFL Week 5 game you choose.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM welcome offer for Week 5

Getting started with BetMGM is straightforward. Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your first bet on any NFL Week 5 game:

Register a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code "SI1500" during sign-up. Provide your personal information, including your name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your account using your preferred payment method. Navigate to any NFL Week 5 matchup and place your first real money wager on the game of your choice. If your bet loses, your stake will be returned as bonus bets within 24 hours, issued as multiple bonus credits that expire in seven days. Use your bonus bets on any available market before withdrawing any winnings.

For a complete breakdown of BetMGM's features and user experience, read our full BetMGM review .

Additional promotions and ongoing bonuses at BetMGM

BetMGM doesn't stop with the welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly rolls out additional promotions, boosts, and special offers for existing users throughout the year. To discover what's currently available, simply open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigate to the "Promos" section. You'll find daily deals, parlay boosts, and sport-specific promotions that can enhance your betting experience well beyond your first wager.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.