BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get up to $1.5K Bonus for World Series, College Football, and NBA

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Friday, Oct. 23 brings a loaded sports slate across college football, the NBA, and the World Series. New bettors can take advantage of a BetMGM bonus code to maximize their action on these marquee matchups. This welcome offer from BetMGM is one of the best sportsbook promos available today, and it's perfect for capitalizing on a night packed with compelling betting opportunities.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Friday's games

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer that returns your initial wager in bonus bets if your first bet loses. Here's what you need to know about claiming this promotion:

You must use the bonus code "SI1500" at registration to qualify.

Make a minimum deposit of $10 and place your first real money wager on any sports market.

If your first bet loses, you receive your entire stake back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered more than $50, or as one bonus bet if you wagered $50 or less.

All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which are bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers.

For example, if you place a $1,500 first bet on the Rays-Brewers World Series matchup and it loses, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets to use on subsequent games throughout the night. Conversely, if your wager wins, you keep your winnings and can withdraw them immediately.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code for Friday's action

Follow these steps to register with BetMGM and place your qualifying bet on Friday's games:

Visit the BetMGM Sportsbook website and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license details for identity verification. Use the bonus code "SI1500" during the registration process. Make a minimum deposit of $10 into your new account. Place your first real money wager on any game from Friday's slate, including Duke-Virginia, the Knicks-Celtics matchup, or the Rays-Brewers World Series Game 1. If your bet loses, your stake returns as bonus bets within seven days.

For more details on how BetMGM operates, check out our BetMGM review .

Additional promotions and bonuses at BetMGM

BetMGM Sportsbook regularly rolls out bonus offers and betting boosts for existing customers looking to maximize their action. These promotions change frequently and cover a wide range of sports and betting markets. To discover what's currently available, simply navigate to the "Promos" section within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app or website. You'll find updated offers tailored to the day's biggest games and events, giving you multiple ways to enhance your betting experience throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.