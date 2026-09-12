BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get up to $1.5K First Bet Bonus Back for Ohio State vs. Texas

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

New bettors can claim a welcome offer from BetMGM ahead of the Ohio State vs. Texas matchup on Sept. 12. Use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" to unlock up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you place your first wager on this game. This promotion is one of the best sportsbook promos available for college football betting.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Ohio State vs. Texas

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer that rewards new users with bonus bets if their first wager doesn't land. Here's how it works: place your initial bet on the Ohio State vs. Texas game, and if it loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500. The bonus bets arrive as five separate $300 credits if you wagered the full $1,500, or as a single bonus bet if you wagered less than $50.

Key terms for this offer include the following:

You must make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the promotion.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued.

You'll receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

The bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used on additional wagers.

For example, if you place a $1,500 bet on Ohio State vs. Texas and it loses, you'll get five $300 bonus bets to use on future wagers. If you place a $100 bet and it loses, you'll receive one $100 bonus bet. MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the rewards program at https://www.nj.betmgm.com/en/p/betmgmrewards .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM offer for the Ohio State vs. Texas game

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on Ohio State vs. Texas:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, and driver's license number for identity verification. Make a deposit of at least $10 into your new account. Navigate to the college football section and find the Ohio State vs. Texas game. Place your first wager on any market for this matchup. If your bet loses, your stake will be returned as bonus bets within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers within seven days.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing users

BetMGM regularly rolls out new bonuses and boosts for players who already have an account. These ongoing promotions change frequently and cover a wide range of sports and betting markets. To see what's currently available, log into your BetMGM account and check the "Promos" tab on the mobile app or website. You'll find daily odds boosts, parlay promotions, and other special offers designed to enhance your betting experience throughout the college football season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.