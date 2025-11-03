BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Gets You Up to $1,500 for Cardinals vs. Cowboys

SI

Get up to $1,500 back with BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for Cardinals vs Cowboys on.
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offers new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses when the Arizona Cardinals visit the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. This welcome offer requires the promo code SI1500 and is perfect for betting on this NFC showdown on Nov. 3. New bettors can explore various sportsbook promos while getting protection on their initial wager.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for Cardinals vs. Cowboys

New customers can use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to receive their full stake back, up to $1,500, in bonus bets if their first real money wager loses. This BetMGM Sportsbook promo code requires a minimum $10 deposit and qualifying bet on any sports market. The bonus code for BetMGM provides excellent value for Monday Night Football betting between Arizona and Dallas.

Here's how the bonus structure works:

  • Wagers of $50 or less receive one bonus bet equal to the losing stake.
  • Wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of the qualifying wager.
  • All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
  • Bonus bets do not return the stake when used on subsequent wagers.

For example, if you bet $100 on the Cardinals to cover the spread and lose, you'll receive five $20 bonus bets. If Dallas wins outright on a $40 moneyline wager that loses, you'll get one $40 bonus bet. This protection allows bettors to explore different Cardinals vs. Cowboys markets with confidence.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM promo code for Monday Night Football

Getting started with BetMGM for Cardinals vs. Cowboys is straightforward with the SI1500 bonus code. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer:

  1. Click any link on this page to register with BetMGM Sportsbook using bonus code SI1500.
  2. Complete account verification by providing personal information and driver's license details.
  3. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using PayPal, Apple Pay, debit cards, or other available banking methods.
  4. Place your first real money wager on any Cardinals vs. Cowboys market or other sports betting option.
  5. If your bet wins, keep the cash winnings. If you lose, you will receive your stake back, up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

The registration process takes just minutes, allowing you to bet on Monday Night Football with protection. Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for more details about the sportsbook's features and offerings.

Additional BetMGM promotions for existing customers

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance, and special event promotions in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These regular bonuses help enhance the betting experience throughout the NFL season and other major sporting events.

  • Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
  • SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for the Cowboys vs. Cardinals game.

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Caesars

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if you win 

Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass

Up to $1,500 back in bonuses

Bet $1, get 20 100% profit boosts 

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

SICZR20X

Bonus Form

$150 in bonus bets 

12 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

Profit boosts 

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

$10

$10

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

7 days

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.

