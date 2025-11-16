BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Gets You Up to $1,500 for Lions vs. Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles host the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in what promises to be a high-scoring affair after the Eagles' defensive 10-7 win at Green Bay. Both teams are currently vying for the top spot in their division and the NFC conference. New users can claim the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses on Nov. 16. This welcome offer stands out among the top sportsbook promos available for Sunday's primetime matchup.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers first-bet protection for Lions vs. Eagles
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new customers with first-bet protection up to $1,500 for Sunday's Lions-Eagles showdown. After registering with the promo code and making a minimum $10 deposit, you can place your first real money wager on any market. If your bet wins, you keep the cash winnings, but if it loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets.
The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount. For bets over $50, you receive five separate bonus bets worth 20% of your original stake each, while wagers under $50 result in one bonus bet matching your original amount. For example, if you bet $1,000 on the Lions to cover the spread and lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets to use on future wagers.
Key terms include:
- Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.
- A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the offer.
- Available for any sports market, including Lions vs. Eagles betting options.
- Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM welcome offer for Lions vs. Eagles
Claiming your BetMGM first-bet protection for Sunday's Lions vs. Eagles game requires just a few simple steps. The registration process takes minutes and gets you ready to bet on this NFC showdown between two of the top teams in the NFL.
- Click any BetMGM link on this page and register using bonus code SI1500.
- Complete account verification with your driver's license and personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using PayPal, Apple Pay, or another preferred method.
- Place your first real money wager on Lions vs. Eagles or any available market.
- If your bet loses, you receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets within 24 hours.
For more details about this sportsbook's features and offerings, check out our comprehensive BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users
BetMGM consistently provides value to existing customers through daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions. Current users can find these ongoing offers in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These promotions often include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and parlay insurance for multi-leg wagers during major sporting events.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for the Lions vs. Eagles game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.