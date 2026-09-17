BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Gives a $1,500 First Bet Offer for Lions vs Bills TNF

The Lions head to Buffalo for Thursday Night Football on Sept. 17, and you can bet on the matchup with a welcome offer from BetMGM. New users can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets using the BetMGM bonus code SI1500. This offer is part of BetMGM's collection of sportsbook promos available to first-time bettors looking to get started with the platform.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Lions vs Bills

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome offer that gives you bonus bets if your first wager loses. Here's what you need to know about claiming this promotion on the Lions vs Bills game:

You must make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the offer.

Place your first real money bet on any market for the Lions vs Bills matchup.

If your bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered more than $50, or one bonus bet if you wagered $50 or less.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued.

You'll also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which you can use for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers.

For example, if you place a $1,500 bet on the Lions vs Bills game and it loses, you'll get five $300 bonus bets to use on other markets. If you place a $40 bet and it loses, you'll receive one $40 bonus bet instead. The bonus bets give you another chance to build your bankroll while you explore the BetMGM platform.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Claiming your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Thursday Night Football

Follow these steps to register with BetMGM and place your first bet on the Lions vs Bills game:

Visit the BetMGM Sportsbook website and click the sign-up button to create a new account. Enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, and date of birth. Provide your driver's license number to verify your identity. Make a deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Lions vs Bills game in the sportsbook and place your first real money wager on any available market. If your bet loses, your bonus bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours.

For more details about the platform and its features, check out our BetMGM review .

Explore more BetMGM promotions and bonuses

BetMGM regularly rolls out new bonuses and boosts for both new and existing users. Once you've claimed your welcome offer, you can find additional promotions by visiting the Promos section in the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers change frequently and may include odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and other ways to maximize your betting experience on upcoming games and events.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.