BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Gives Up To $1,500 Bonus Bets Back for NFL Kickoff

The 2026 NFL season kicks off Wednesday, Sept. 9, with a championship rematch between New England and Seattle. New customers can use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets on this game and throughout Week 1. Check out available sportsbook promos to maximize your welcome offer before the action begins.

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How the BetMGM bonus code works for Week 1 NFL

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer that returns your initial wager in bonus bets if your first bet loses. Here's what you need to know about claiming this promotion on Week 1 NFL games:

You must make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the offer.

Place your first real money wager on any Week 1 NFL matchup, including the Patriots vs. Seahawks game on Wednesday.

If your bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered more than $50, or as one bonus bet if you wagered $50 or less.

All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points, regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.

For example, if you place a $1,500 wager on the Patriots vs. Seahawks matchup and your bet loses, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets to use on other Week 1 games. If you win your initial bet, you keep your winnings and can withdraw them immediately.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the MGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM offer for Week 1 NFL

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on Week 1 NFL action:

Register a new account with BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code "SI1500" during signup. Provide your personal information, including name, address, and email, and verify your identity with your driver's license. Deposit at least $10 into your account. Place your first real money wager on any Week 1 NFL game. If your bet loses, you'll receive your bonus bets within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on additional Week 1 matchups before they expire in seven days.

For a complete overview of the sportsbook's features and offerings, read our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM promotions for existing users

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions with new bonuses and boosts throughout the NFL season. Existing users can find these offers by navigating to the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. You'll discover daily specials, parlay boosts, and other enhanced odds tied to Week 1 NFL games and beyond, giving you multiple ways to add value to your bets as the season unfolds.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.