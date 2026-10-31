BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Gives Up To $1,500 Bonus Bets For a College Football First Bet

Use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets on your first bet for College Football Week 9 on Oct. 31. This welcome offer applies to new users looking to explore sportsbook promos while betting on the day's matchups. The code is required to activate this promotion.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for College Football Week 9

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first bet in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. You must deposit at least $10 and place a qualifying wager to activate the promotion. If your first bet on any College Football Week 9 game loses, you'll receive bonus bets equal to your original stake.

Here's how the bonus bets break down:

If you wager more than $50, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

If you wager $50 or less, you receive one bonus bet.

For example, if you place a $1,500 first bet on a College Football Week 9 matchup and it loses, you'll get five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

Bonus bets expire after seven days, so use them promptly on additional College Football Week 9 games or other sports. The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement, meaning you must wager your bonus bets once before requesting a withdrawal. Only winnings from bonus bet wagers can be withdrawn; the bonus bets themselves are not returned. You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim this offer.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for College Football Week 9

Follow these steps to sign up and place your qualifying bet on College Football Week 9:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Click the gold Sign Up button and enter your personal information, including name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted during registration. Select your preferred deposit method and deposit at least $10. Place a qualifying bet up to $1,500 on any College Football Week 9 game. If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets equal to your stake within 24 hours.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM promotions beyond Week 9

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions with bonus offers and betting boosts for existing users. You can find these ongoing promotions by visiting the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers rotate frequently, giving you multiple ways to add value to your bets throughout the college football season and beyond.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

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