BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Gives Up To $1,500 Bonus Bets for Making a First Bet on the MLB Wild Card

Wednesday's MLB Wild Card slate brings four elimination games to the diamond, and new bettors can capitalize on sportsbook promos available through Sept. 30. The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome offer that lets you place your first wager on any of these matchups. Here's how to get started with BetMGM's current offer.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Wild Card betting

The BetMGM bonus code real-moneySI1500 provides new users with up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager doesn't land. You'll need to make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify, then place your first real money bet on any market, including the Wild Card games on Wednesday. If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets.

Here's what you need to know about how the bonus bets work:

If you wager more than $50, you'll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager.

If you wager less than $50, you'll get one bonus bet.

For example, if you wagered $1,500 on the Philadelphia at Atlanta matchup and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the MGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code for Wild Card games

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on Wednesday's Wild Card action:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license details for verification. Make a minimum deposit of $10 into your new account. Navigate to the Wild Card games and place your first real money wager on any market. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any subsequent wagers before requesting a withdrawal.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our BetMGM review .

More promotions available at BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for both new and existing users throughout the year. Current promotions, odds boosts, and parlay specials are updated frequently and can be found by opening the BetMGM Sportsbook app and selecting the "Promos" tab. Existing users should check this section regularly to maximize their betting value on upcoming events.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.