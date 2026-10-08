BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Grants Up To $1,500 Bonus Bets Back if Your Tampa Bay-Dallas First Bet Loses

New bettors can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets for Thursday Night Football on Oct. 8 using the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500." This welcome offer applies to the Tampa Bay vs Dallas matchup and gives you a chance to explore sportsbook promos while betting on the game. A code is required to unlock this promotion.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Thursday Night Football

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer that returns your initial wager in bonus bets if your first bet loses. Here's what you need to know about claiming this promotion for the Tampa Bay vs. Dallas game:

Make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the offer.

Place your first real money wager on any market for the Thursday Night Football matchup.

If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets back equal to your stake, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered more than $50, or as one bonus bet if you wagered $50 or less.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether you win or lose your first bet.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. For more details on how to use your rewards, visit the MGM Rewards program page .

For example, if you place a $1,500 wager on the Tampa Bay vs. Dallas game and lose, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets to use on future wagers. If you place a $40 wager and lose, you'll get one $40 bonus bet. Bonus bets must be used within seven days or they expire.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for the Thursday Night Football game

Follow these steps to register with BetMGM and place your first bet on Tampa Bay vs Dallas:

Visit the BetMGM Sportsbook registration page and enter your personal information, including your name, address, and email. Provide your driver's license to verify your identity. Make a minimum $10 deposit into your new account. Navigate to the Thursday Night Football game between Tampa Bay and Dallas. Place your first real money wager on any market for the matchup. If your bet loses, your bonus bets will be credited within 24 hours.

For a complete overview of BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions with new bonuses and boosts for existing customers. After you've claimed your welcome offer, check the "Promos" tab in the BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover ongoing offers, parlay boosts, and other betting incentives available throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.