BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Make a $1,500 First Bet on an MLB Wild Card Game Tonight

New bettors can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets on Tuesday, Sept. 29 by using the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" when signing up. This welcome offer applies to betting on the MLB Wild Card games, and you'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. Check out sportsbook promos to compare other available offers.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for MLB Wild Card betting

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer that returns your first bet in bonus bets if it loses. Here's what you need to know:

You must make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for this offer.

Place your first real money wager on any market, including the MLB Wild Card games.

If your bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered more than $50, or one bonus bet if you wagered less than $50.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You'll earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points whether you win or lose your first bet.

For example, if you place a $1,500 bet on the Philadelphia at Atlanta game at 2 PM ET and lose, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets to use on other Wild Card matchups. If you place a $40 bet and lose, you'll get one bonus bet for $40. The bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used for additional wagers.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Claiming your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Wild Card betting

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on the MLB Wild Card:

Register a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the promo code "SI1500" during signup. Verify your identity by providing your name, address, email, and driver's license information. Make a minimum deposit of $10 into your account. Navigate to the MLB Wild Card games and place your first real money wager on any market. If your bet loses, bonus bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on additional Wild Card games or other sports before the seven-day expiration.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM promotions and rewards

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions with new bonuses and boosts for existing customers. You can find these offers by opening the BetMGM Sportsbook app and visiting the "Promos" tab. MGM Rewards Points earned through this welcome offer can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the rewards program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.