BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Make a $1,500 First Bet on Carolina vs. Green Bay, Get Bonus Bets Back If It Loses

New bettors can use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets on their first wager for Thursday's matchup. This welcome offer is available as of Oct. 29 and represents one of the best sportsbook promos currently available. The code is required to activate your bonus.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Thursday's game

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first bet as bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. Here's how it breaks down:

You must deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify for the promotion.

Place your first real-money wager on any market for the Carolina vs. Green Bay game at 8:15 PM ET.

If your bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets expire after seven days, so use them quickly.

If you wager more than $50, you'll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, a $1,500 losing bet returns five $300 bonus credits.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement before you can withdraw winnings.

You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim this offer. The code SI1500 is required at sign-up, so don't skip that step. This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM bonus for Thursday Night Football

Follow these steps to sign up and place your qualifying bet on Carolina vs. Green Bay:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Click the sign-up button and enter your personal information, including name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the bonus code SI1500 when prompted during registration. Choose your preferred deposit method and deposit at least $10. Place your first real-money bet of up to $1,500 on any market for the Thursday night game. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets within 24 hours.

For more details on what BetMGM offers, check out our full BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM promotions for existing customers

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions with new bonuses and boosts for players who have already claimed the welcome offer. To discover these ongoing promotions, navigate to the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. You'll find daily deals, parlay boosts, and other special offers that can enhance your betting experience throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.