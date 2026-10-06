BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Make a $1,500 First Bet on One of Tonight's NLDS Games

New bettors can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when they use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 on Oct. 6. This welcome offer applies to wagers on the Dodgers vs Braves or Brewers vs Padres matchups, and it's one of the best sportsbook promos available today. The code is required to claim this offer.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for the NLDS

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first wager in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. You must make a minimum $10 deposit and place a real money bet on any market, including the Dodgers vs Braves or Brewers vs Padres games. Here's how the bonus structure works:

If you wager more than $50, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager.

If you wager $50 or less, you receive one bonus bet.

For example, if you wagered $1,500 on the Dodgers vs Braves and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether you win or lose.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the MGM Rewards page .

If your first bet on the Brewers vs Padres wins, you keep your winnings and can withdraw them immediately. If it loses, BetMGM credits your account with bonus bets within 24 hours. You cannot withdraw bonus bets directly, but you must use them on any available market before cashing out any resulting winnings.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM bonus code for the NLDS

Follow these steps to register and place your first bet on the Dodgers vs Braves or Brewers vs Padres:

Register a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code SI1500 during signup. Verify your identity by providing your name, address, email, and driver's license information. Deposit at least $10 into your account. Place your first real money wager on any market for the NLDS games. If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any available market before withdrawing winnings.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our BetMGM review .

Explore more BetMGM promotions

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions with new bonuses and boosts for existing customers. You can find these offers by navigating to the "Promos" tab in the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These promotions change frequently and may include odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific offers tied to major events throughout the year.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.