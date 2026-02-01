BetMGM Bonus Code 'SI1500' Offers $1,500 First Bet for Alabama vs. Florida
New users can claim a BetMGM bonus code worth up to $1,500 for Sunday's Alabama vs. Florida matchup. Use bonus code 'SI1500' to unlock this welcome offer and bet on this crucial SEC showdown. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through Feb. 1.
How the BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' works for Alabama vs. Florida
The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' provides new customers with protection on their first wager up to $1,500. If your initial bet on Alabama vs. Florida loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets. This offer requires the promo code 'SI1500' during registration.
Here's how the bonus structure works:
- Wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of the original stake.
- Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the original stake.
- Bonus bets expire after seven days.
- Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the offer.
For example, if you bet $1,000 on Alabama to cover the spread and they fall short, you'd receive five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000. If Florida pulls off the upset and your $500 wager on the Gators loses, you'd get five $100 bonus bets. The bonus structure ensures maximum flexibility for future wagers on college basketball or other sports.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Alabama vs. Florida
Follow these steps to secure your bonus code for BetMGM and bet on Sunday's SEC clash:
- Click the registration link and enter bonus code 'SI1500' during account creation.
- Complete identity verification by providing your driver's license information.
- Make an initial deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on Alabama vs. Florida or any available market.
- If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake within 24 hours.
Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional BetMGM promotions beyond the welcome offer
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond the initial welcome bonus. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions in the 'Promos' section of the mobile app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and special event promotions during major sporting events.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
