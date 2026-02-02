BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers $1,500 First Bet for Seattle vs New England

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers a $1,500 First Bet for new users betting on Seattle vs New England. This welcome offer provides bonus bets back if your first wager loses, making it an ideal opportunity to bet on the Big Game. Current sportsbook promos like this one are available through Monday, Feb. 2.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for Seattle vs New England betting

New BetMGM users can claim this generous welcome offer by using the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when registering their account. The promotion allows you to place your first real money wager on any Seattle vs New England betting market, knowing you'll receive bonus bets back if the bet loses. Whether you're backing Seattle's physical approach or New England's structured game plan, this offer provides valuable protection for your initial wager.

The BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SI1500 comes with specific terms that enhance its value. If you wager $50 or more and lose, you'll receive five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. For example, a losing $1,000 bet on Seattle to win would return five $200 bonus bets, totaling the full $1,000 back in bonus credits.

Key terms for this bonus code for BetMGM include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.

Maximum bonus bet return of $1,500 for losing first wagers.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake amount.

Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.

For the Seattle vs New England matchup, you might bet $500 on the total points scored and lose. Under this promotion, you'd receive five $100 bonus bets to use on additional markets like individual player props or halftime betting lines. These bonus credits give you multiple chances to profit from the Big Game's various betting opportunities.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for the Seattle vs New England game

Getting started with this BetMGM welcome offer takes just a few simple steps before you can bet on Seattle vs New England.

Register a new BetMGM Sportsbook account using promo code SI1500 during the sign-up process. Complete identity verification by providing required personal information and documentation. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on any Seattle vs New England betting market. Receive bonus bets back if your initial wager loses, up to $1,500 in total value.

For more details about this operator's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM promotions beyond the Seattle vs New England welcome offer

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond this initial welcome bonus. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and special event promotions that enhance your betting experience throughout major sporting events. These additional offers can be found by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app.

Existing users often find daily odds boosts, same-game parlay bonuses, and seasonal promotions that complement major games like Seattle vs New England. The operator frequently updates these offers to provide ongoing value for active bettors across all sports markets.

Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.