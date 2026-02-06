BetMGM Bonus Code 'SI1500' Offers $1,500 First Bet for Seattle vs New England

The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' delivers a $1,500 First Bet for new users betting on Sunday's Seattle vs New England showdown. This welcome offer provides bonus bets back if your first wager loses on the Big Game. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available Friday, Feb. 6.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Seattle vs New England betting

New BetMGM users can claim this generous welcome offer by using the BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' when registering their account. The promotion requires a minimum $10 deposit and allows you to place your first real money wager on any Seattle vs New England betting market. If your initial bet wins, you keep your winnings and can withdraw them immediately.

However, if your first wager loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets. The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount. For bets over $50, you receive five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager. For example, if you bet $1,000 on Drake Maye to throw over 2.5 touchdown passes and lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000.

Key terms and conditions include:

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

You cannot withdraw bonus bet credits directly.

Bonus bet winnings exclude the original stake amount.

The offer applies to any Seattle vs New England betting market.

Consider betting on Seattle's defense to hold New England under 21.5 points, given their dominant playoff performance. If you wager $500 and win, you collect your full payout immediately. If the Patriots score 24 points and your bet loses, you receive five $100 bonus bets to use on other markets.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for the Big Game

Follow these simple steps to secure your welcome bonus before Sunday's kickoff between Seattle and New England.

Click the registration link and create your new BetMGM account using bonus code 'SI1500'. Verify your identity by providing required personal information and driver's license details. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on any Seattle vs New England betting market. Collect your winnings immediately if successful, or receive bonus bets if your first bet loses.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights into this sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM promotions beyond the Seattle vs New England welcome offer

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers throughout the sports calendar. Current users can discover daily profit boosts, same-game parlay bonuses, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile application. These rotating offers complement the welcome bonus and provide continued value for regular bettors.

The sportsbook frequently features enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and seasonal campaigns tied to major sporting events. Check the promotions section regularly to maximize your betting experience beyond your initial welcome offer.

Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.